Unpave The Lot And Bring Back Paradise

Open space is healthy! This is just a simple plea to the city of Eugene and its citizens to please consider making the old City Hall site a park. Open space is vanishing rapidly in our cities, and while some cities got it right (New York City, San Francisco), most urban areas are filled with concrete and parking garages just because “it’s the thing to do.” Why do we always have to fill up spaces?

Imagine the benefits of the community taking back this parking lot and transforming into an open space for all, free of vendors, structures and tents, a place to sit on a nice summer day .

Doesn’t this land belong to the citizens of Eugene?

Please consider transforming this city hall parking lot into simply “City Park.”

Marc Time

Junction City