Jell-O cooks — and you know who you are — get ready! It’s the 2021 Jell-O Art Show: At Least We Still Have Jell-O, brought to you by the Maude Kerns Art Center. This crazed past 12 months of COVID limits has put the brakes on all of our lives and forced us to relearn kitchen basics. Even if you can’t cook, you can go nuts with Jell-O art that spans all the flavors. Throw some fruit punch, concord grape and blackberry fusion flavors together and let the imagination roll. And it’s an in-person show, though masks and social distancing are still required. We’re not out of the pandemic forest entirely. The music, from Eugene’s Radar Angels, will be Zoomed onto a large screen.

The 2021 Jell-O Art Show: At Least We Still Have Jell-O opens 1 to 5 pm April 3 at Maude Kerns Art Center, with a suggested donation of $3 per person or $5 per family. For the artistic among you who wish to display and need time to organize and create, Maude Kerns encourages you to bring your creation to the center between 11 am and 1 pm on that day. There is a $3 display fee. Maude Kerns Art Center is at 1910 E. 15th Avenue.