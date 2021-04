Classroom experience counts. It’s been at least 30 years since anyone who has taught K-12 has served on the 4J School Board.

We need Tom Di Liberto’s classroom experience on the 4J School Board. He taught in the bi-lingual Spanish immersion program at Monroe Middle School for more than 30 years before retiring in 2018.

Please join me in voting for Teacher Tom.

Stefan Ostrach

Eugene