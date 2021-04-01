Rabasa For 4J Board

Maya Rabasa is an amazing mother, advocate and community leader. I know her as a tireless volunteer whose experience, energy and vision are needed in 4J. With her creative spirit, Rabasa is dedicated, collaborative and committed to building real equity within our schools. Our children deserve a school board dedicated to getting education right for all of our students. Rabasa will stand for the kids who fall through cracks.

As a special education advocate, I understand the importance of healing relationships between families, educators and school districts. I believe Rabasa has what it takes to build bridges, and as a strong champion for equity, she will do this work well from her new position on the 4J school board.

Vote Rabasa! She loves your kid.

Jeni Canaday

Eugene