Newman For 4J School Board

I served on the 4J board with Judy Newman for two years (2019-2021) and was consistently impressed with her insight, experience and nuanced thinking. We dealt with many difficult issues, none of which are nearly as devastating as the current state of public education and covid safety. Newman’s long career as an educator and administrator positions her to be the right guide to get us through these unusual times.

I strongly recommend Newman to continue work for our kids and staff. Having an experienced and wise board member is critical, and she is undoubtedly the right person for the job at the time we need her most.

Eileen Nittler

Eugene