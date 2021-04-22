The French are coming this week, and they’re bringing their chamber music! French composers take center stage in the last of the 2020-21 virtual concert series by Chamber Music Amici, “French Masters.” The ensemble, whose home is the Wildish Community Theater in Springfield, will feature works by Gabriel Fauré, his mentor the great Camille Saint-Saëns and Reinhold Glière, a French descendant who was born in Kiev and died in Moscow, only rarely venturing to Western Europe. All five core members of Amici — pianist Eunhye Grace Choi, violinist Jessica Lambert and Sharon Schuman, violist Lillie Manis and cellist Steven Pologue — will guide listeners through late French Romanticism as well as the Russian Romanticism that shaped Glière’s life. Chamber Music Amici will play two outdoor concerts this summer, in late June and late August, at Mount Pisgah Arboretum.

Chamber Music Amici’s “French Masters” concert is 7 pm Monday, April 26, and will run for two weeks. Tickets and the link for the concert are at ChamberMusicAmici.org. $25.