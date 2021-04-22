How To Stop Glenwood Gentrification

Maybe dedicate the entire riverfront in Glenwood to medium density housing with a riverside bike path. Nobody could argue gentrification (“Riverfront Song,” EW 4/15) if affordable housing were the objective of the Glenwood renovations. The solid waste collection center could then be moved out to an area near Short Mountain.

The current collection site, conveniently located near the intersection of I-5 and Highway 126, could then be upgraded to a track/baseball stadium. Who could argue gentrification if the dump were replaced with a stadium? Those living in new affordable housing units along the river could choose to commute by bicycle, EMX or automobile.

Michael Ryan

Eugene