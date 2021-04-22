Newman For 4J Board

During my tenure as a 4J speech and language specialist, co-president of the Eugene Education Association, member of the 4J Budget Committee and 4J Bond Levy Committee, I have had the pleasure of working with Judy Newman. I found her to be well-versed in educational issues, able to see the big picture and supportive of all perspectives. In all my interactions with Newman, her kindness, honesty and caring stand out.

She is what the 4J board needs. Please vote for Newman in the upcoming election.

Merri Steele

Eugene