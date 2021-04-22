Spring into Brunch

Well, it’s been one year since the start of the pandemic, and the dark winter season is over. And we’re all still here. So don’t you deserve to treat yourself to some brunch?

Sure, you could brunch with the typical mimosas and French toast (not that there’s anything wrong with that). But here at Eugene Weekly, we can’t resist the sort of late-morning foods that are an adventure, the meals that you can’t resist sharing on Instagram. If you’re looking for one of the most creative brunch menus in the area, head over to Tucky’s in Springfield. The folks at Tucky’s aren’t afraid to go all out with their sandwiches — going as far as having a sandwich with two maple bar doughnuts as buns and pulled pork in between. Breakfast at Nelson’s Taqueria might actually challenge your views of brunch. The Whiteaker food cart offers breakfast all day (in addition to a full menu). EW writer Ardy Tabrizian tried the machaca burrito and was blown away by the number of flavors in it — from the shredded meat to the tomatoes.

Because Lane County is expected to move up to a higher restriction level due to increased COVID-19 cases, takeout is still the safest way to eat while supporting Eugene-Springfield’s restaurant scene. So try something new for brunch, grab a space for a picnic and enjoy the outdoors before the heat becomes miserable. And remember: Tip well.