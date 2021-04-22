Transform Springfield School Board

Springfield voters have the opportunity this May to transform our school board to better serve our students, parents and community. Emilio Hernandez is running for re-election, and he is joined on the ballot by first-time candidates Kelly Mason and Anthony Reed.

Hernandez has lived in Springfield for 45 years and served on the school board since 2016. He provides the board with perspective from Springfield’s fast-growing Latino community and brings experience as a former member of the statewide school board and Ph.D. in higher education.

Mason grew up right here in Springfield and attended our schools — Moffitt Elementary, Hamlin Middle and Springfield High — so she knows better than most candidates the challenges faced by students today. She works at University of Oregon as an academic advisor for the PathwayOregon program, where she helps students from Oregon high schools with financial needs navigate the transition from high school to college.

Reed is a father and community volunteer who works as a union carpenter represented by Carpenters Local 271. He has strong ties to the labor movement and seeks to enhance Springfield schools’ Career and Technical Education (CTE) offerings by offering pre-apprenticeships with local building trades unions.

Hernandez, Mason and Reed will bring vital experience to the board in the areas of equity and inclusion, as well as college and career readiness. Please consider marking your ballot for Hernandez, Mason and Reed for Springfield School Board and sending it in before May 18.

Chris Wig

Springfield