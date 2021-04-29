Sometimes, you just have to have a socially safe party in a pandemic. The BIPOC and LGBTQIA++ communities come out in force this weekend for what organizers bill as a “Queermunity” event at Spectrum, Drag Queens and Vaccine! A vaccine clinic for our BIPOC and LGBTQIA++ Community featuring Moderna. Registered nurses from White Bird Clinic will join volunteers to poke the arms and stroke the egos of historically underserved communities in these uncertain times. “COVID-19 has hit both of these communities very hard,” says DJ Kelly-Quattrocchi, a volunteer organizer, “yet the direct outreach has not centered these identities, let alone the intersection of both identities.” The headliner this weekend is Ms. Dolly Parton’s Moderna. Why not? Also, HIV and STI testing is provided by HIV Alliance. And, yes, there’s entertainment. There has to be entertainment. DJing from Tinta Turnter and Purity L’Chaste is featured, as well as drag queens, kings and in-betweens.

Drag Queens and Vaccines! A vaccine clinic for our BIPOC and LGBTQIA++ Community is 3 pm to 7 pm Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and May 2 at Spectrum, 150 W. Broadway. Pre-registration is required at Tinyurl.com/QTclinic. Second-dose appointments will be made after the first dose for either May 29 or May 30, same times and same place. Spanish translators are available.