Are you bored with the pandemic restrictions? Who isn’t? Hop on a bike for some social-distance exercise and to get to know Eugene and Springfield from the ground up. May is Bike Month in Lane County, and there are plenty of riding events as well as virtual workshops on tap with no chance of cancellations. This week alone has separate rides through Golden Gardens Park and from Shasta Park to Golden Gardens Park, both May 8, as well as a Beginners Ride May 9 sponsored by GEARs (Greater Eugene Area Riders). Also, there is the Slo-Mo Monday Ride May 10 with GEARs, which starts at Alton Baker Park and goes 37 miles to Upper Camp Creek Road. Then there’s another Beginner-Friendly Bike Ride with GEARs at Alton Baker Park May 13. Online, there are courses on bike basics May 11 and tune-up basics May 13. Even without a pandemic, safety comes first — wear a helmet.

Lane County’s May is Bike Month runs through May 31. More information for free rides, speakers and workshops can be found at WeBikeLane.org.