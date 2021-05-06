Police Need More Training

With George Floyd’s murderer having been found guilty, here are a few random thoughts:

It takes about 850 hours of training to become a police officer in the U.S. Meanwhile it takes about 1,700 hours to become a hairstylist. Those proficient in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and other martial arts are routinely appalled at the lack of “open handed skills” exhibited by countless police officers in the U.S. This lack of training is especially problematic given that police officers keep a handgun on their hip — rendering any physical struggle a life and death situation.

Far from “defunding the police,” police budgets should be increased and far greater vetting and training imposed. The small fraction of police applicants exhibiting rage, arrogance, stupidity and insensitivity, or the smug, sociopathic indifference of Derek Chauvin should pursue other career choices. Policing is far too important to allow inferior people to sully the profession.

Shouting “Black Lives Matter” doesn’t address the root of the problem. The average Black family today has one tenth the wealth of the average white family — and this ratio hasn’t changed in 70 years! Making matters worse, there has been a blatant upward redistribution of wealth going on for over 40 years. This transfer of wealth has certainly exacerbated racial issues (to say nothing of homelessness and drug addiction) and should be unapologetically reversed.

Robert Bolman

Eugene