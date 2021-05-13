Paleo nerds, it’s time to do some drawing and learn all about the spiked-toothed salmon that swam the Pacific Northwest from the Miocene to Pliocene periods 13 to 4 million years ago. That stern-looking animal — known to paleontologists as Oncorhynchus (Smilodonichthys) rastrosus — measured up to seven feet long and had killer fangs. The Museum of Natural and Cultural History at the University of Oregon hosts Drawing from the Deep: A PaleoArt Workshop with Ray Troll, an artist based in Ketchikan, Alaska, who is known for his scientifically accurate and humorous work. His best known piece is the “Spawn Till You Die” design, which appeared in the film Superbad, and he will share his techniques. Troll is joined by paleontologist and associate professor Edward Davis, the paleontological collection manager at MNCH.

Drawing from the Deep: A PaleoArt Workshop with Ray Troll is 6 pm Thursday, May 20, hosted on Zoom by the Museum of Natural and Cultural History at the University of Oregon. Preregistration is required, and the Zoom link is at MNCH.UOregon.org. $5 for nonmembers, FREE for members.