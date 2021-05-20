Defazio Can Help In The Recovery

It’s been a tough year for all of us. There will eventually be an end to the pandemic, but climate change will only get worse if we, as a nation, continue not doing something about it.

President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan could really turn things around. It creates jobs in all fields of construction, car industry, clean energy, manufacturing and public transit. It improves ports, waterways, railways and airports, and replaces 100 percent of the nation’s lead pipes. It will expand broadband access to rural communities. It will build, preserve and retrofit more than two million homes to address the affordable housing crisis.

This is just a partial list of what the American Jobs Plan will do to strengthen and support the American worker and family. The need is great, but American workers, with support of the American Jobs Plan, can get the huge task done to start tackling climate change and turning the economy around.

It’s fortunate that Oregon’s own Congressman Peter DeFazio is chair of the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee and can help achieve the best outcome of this plan for the American people and the climate.

Sue Mandeville

Springfield