The Eugene Public Library is hosting a literary star in a live-stream talk and Q&A, and it should be fun. Madeline Miller took 10 years to write her first novel while teaching Greek and Latin on the side, but the result was stunning. Her 2011 debut novel — The Song of Achilles — is the poignant story of a love affair between the mythological figures Achilles and Patroclus. It made The New York Times bestseller list and won Britain’s prestigious Orange Prize for Fiction, making Miller just the fourth debut novelist to win the coveted prize. “The Song of Achilles is at once a scholar’s homage to the Iliad and a startling original work of art by an incredibly talented new novelist,” wrote author Emma Donoghue. Miller’s second novel — Circe — came out in 2018 and is now being adapted as an eight-part miniseries by HBO Max. The novels have been translated into more than 25 languages, and her essays have appeared in The Guardian, Wall Street Journal, Lapham’s Quarterly and NPR.org.

Award-winning author Madeline Miller’s live-stream talk and Q&A, hosted by the Eugene Public Library, is 2 pm Saturday, May 22. Watch at bit.ly/EugeneCirce. No registration required. FREE.