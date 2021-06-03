Get Jabbed, Win Big

If you need more of an incentive to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, here’s your “shot.”

Lane County Public Health is working with the University of Oregon and TrackTown to raffle off two pairs of season tickets to Ducks football and men’s and women’s basketball, as well as two pairs of tickets to the upcoming Olympic Trials.

Here’s the how to play:

You have to get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend at the following sites: Autzen Stadium from June 3-7, Florence Events Center and North Eugene High School on June 4, and Pleasant Hill High School on June 5.

“We know there’s no shortage of Duck and track and field fans in Lane County,” Lane County’s COVID-19 response Incident Commander Steve Adams said in a press release. “The partnership with the University of Oregon has been incredible throughout the pandemic and offering these tickets is another way to encourage our community to reach that 65 percent vaccination goal and move us into the low-risk category permanently.”

Starting Friday, June 4, Lane County will enter medium risk. And according to the county’s most recent published vaccine report, Lane is 2,863 first shot doses short of reaching the 65 percent goal set by Gov. Kate Brown that would put us at low risk.

Six counties have surpassed the 65 percent threshold, including Benton, Washington and Multnomah. When a county is at low risk, events such as outdoor live concerts, indoor restaurants, theaters and gyms can be at 50 percent capacity.

According to Lane County, all locations will be serving up the Pfizer vaccine, but clinics at Autzen and in Florence will have the Johnson & Johnson available upon request. The Johnson & Johnson is one shot and the recipient is considered fully vaccinated two weeks afterward. If you are one of the folks getting a shot this weekend and want win tickets to attend the Olympic Trials, the county says in the press release that the winner must have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to attain full vaccination status in time for the event. All clinics will allow drop-in appointments.

The sports tickets raffle follows Oregon’s lotteries of a statewide $1 million, countywide $10,000 and numerous scholarships.

Lane County will hold the raffle Monday, June 7. To read the fine print, visit here.