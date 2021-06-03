Hit the Road Running 

Missing the joys of safety pinning a race bib to your shirt and running with a pack of other humans? Well, with more people getting vaccinated and COVID-19 infection rates declining, you can run with your friends again.

The old proverb, “If you want to run fast, go alone. If you want to run far, go together,” isn’t totally correct. Before the pandemic shut everything down, I was attending Run Hub Eugene’s community runs. And by trying to keep up with the faster runners, I was logging some of my fastest paces. Luckily, the local running store’s community runs have returned, giving an opportunity for those who want to run fast,to run fast together. But participating in community runs doesn’t mean you have to run your fastest. The events attract runners and walkers of all ages and paces. Because of social distancing, runners meet at the grassy area adjacent to the Campbell Community Center, which is located at 155 High Street. Run Hub’s community runs are 6 pm every Wednesday and are free. Visit RunHubNW.com for updates.

If you’re looking for events that combine race environment and socializing, head over to Oregon Track Club’s 2021 Run/Walk series. The event attracts a variety of runners, volunteer Celeste Kuta says, from Olympic runners to people in their 80s to joggulars (jogging jugglers). Eclectic Edge Racing times the runners and walkers, and the events vary in distances: 5 km (3.1 miles) and 10 km (6.21 miles). Regardless of your running ability, Kuta says the events have a positive atmosphere. “Everybody is supporting everybody,” she adds. “It’s very supportive and inclusive.” And Oregon Track Club races are returning, too. While the U.S. Olympic Trials are happening at the new Hayward Field, OTC is hosting the Pre’s Trail Revival 7 pm, Wednesday, June 23. And the Aquafina Butte to Butte has moved from July 4 to Aug. 22.

The Run/Walk series events are 6 pm on the second Thursday of every month through October. Visit OregonTrackClub.org for up-to-date information on event locations and times; events are free for members and $5 for nonmembers.