Dump The Humps

Science tells us that for every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction. Reality tells us that motor vehicles emit dramatically more carbon pollution negotiating speed humps than they do traveling at a constant speed (Google it). Statistics tell us that far more people die from climate change than from motor vehicle accidents (look it up).

Logic tells us that speed humps are therefore bad for our children, our neighborhoods and our planet. And when seconds count, speed humps slow the response time of first responders (ask them). You could be the next victim. Follow the science and stop the insanity of installing speed humps on south Jefferson Street at the behest of a few control freak activists.

Don Richey

Eugene