CRT Is Not About Equity

The 6/24 Slant in the paragraph about the late Derrick Bell, we’re told that, aside from academics, “it seems unlikely that (people) have any idea what this (Critical Race) theory is.”

You’re very wrong about that. Have you been following the backlash against CRT nationwide? Have you been following the CRT controversy in Springfield?

In rapidly growing numbers, people are learning very well what “this theory” is. It is flagrantly racist, divisive and was aptly characterized by National Review writer Deroy Murdock, a Black man, as “The Democratic-left’s filthiest, ugliest big lie. It defines America as inherently and irredeemably bigoted, denounces all whites as racial oppressors and diminishes all Blacks as racially oppressed victims. Lies, lies, lies.”

And this from Oregonians for Liberty in Education: “Under the guise of benign-sounding objectives such as diversity and equity, propaganda packaged as history is being presented… Teachers across Oregon are being told to frame all of Oregon and U.S. history through an oppressed/oppressor racial lens. It’s divisive and factually inaccurate.”

This is the garbage being crammed down our children’s throats in at least some of our area schools. The schools deny this, claiming that what they’re teaching is “equity” or “social justice.” Call it whatever they want — it’s still CRT.

From a Crosby, Stills & Nash song, “Teach your children well.” Our schools are doing just the opposite with CRT. Parents: Be aware and be on guard.

Jerry Ritter

Springfield