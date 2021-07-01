Restaurant Diversity Already Exists

In the Chow issue (6/24), Yardy Eugene owner Isaiah Martinez plays the race card to highlight his challenges: “the unequal value held to foods of different cultures.” Has he not noticed the Korean, Japanese, Thai, Latin American, Lebanese etc. restaurants in town? The best in fine dining in Eugene are businesses owned by people of color and serve other than European foods.

Martinez doesn’t help his call for diversity of foods by acting like it doesn’t exist or that there is some social effort to restrict Black/brown cooking. Diners go out to enjoy great food; they don’t ask about race. Maybe your cooking style only appeals to a small audience.

Don French

Eugene