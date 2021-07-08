The days of watching figures dance across computer screens rather than stages are steadily coming to an end. The Hult Center for the Performing Arts is making dreams of live performances a reality as Work Dance Company presents the show Dream Within a Dream! Work Dance is based in Eugene and is focused on the styles of hip hop and jazz/funk; however, they have ambitiously decided to fill this show with many other genres of dance, including flamenco, modern, contemporary and even lyrical. A previous Eugene Weekly “Best of Eugene” winner, the company is putting on a show expected to be chock-full of props, high-tech video and visual effects.

Dream Within a Dream! shows in the Silva Concert Hall 7:30 pm Saturday, July 10. Tickets for the show are available online at HultCenter.org, starting at $35.