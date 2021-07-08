No One Misses Donald Rumsfeld

Another architect of U.S. imperialism bites the dust. Donald Rumsfeld went to Baghdad after Saddam Hussein had gassed his own people with chemical weapons provided by the U.S. His mission: to reassure Saddam of full U.S. support. While the World Trade Center was still smoking this man was plotting to attack Iraq, using those same chemical weapons as a pretext for war. The fiasco in Iraq and the quagmire in Afghanistan, both of which were strongly advocated by this criminal mastermind, caused the deaths of well more than 400,000 men, women and children.

This mass murderer and warmonger died peacefully at his palatial home rather than in a prison cell. The families of those who lost their lives due to this man’s ignorant arrogance cry out in vain for justice.

Rumsfeld’s legacy lives on in the illegal invasions of Syria and Libya, the brutal sanctions regimes on Iran, Venezuela and Cuba and the constant drumbeat for war against Russia and China.

Do not mourn for Rumsfeld. Mourn for Rumsfeld’s victims and honor them by rejecting arrogance, warmongering and imperialism wherever it is found, regardless of the political party promoting it. The legacy of Rumsfeld should be buried with him.

Charles Dunaway

Eugene