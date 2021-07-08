Tell Congress To Help Renters

Great to see local efforts to provide affordable housing (“Affordable Housing Rises from the Rubble” by Henry Houston, EW 6/23). Congress is currently considering legislation that would increase the affordable housing supply, increase funding to the Housing Voucher Program which currently only serves one-fourth of the people who qualify, and create a renters tax credit to help low income renters pay only 30 percent of their income for rent instead of 50 percent and more.

By asking our members of Congress to support these initiatives we can be a part of the solution to the housing crisis. Isn’t a five-minute phone call (202-224-3121) to our representatives worth avoiding a tsunami of evictions?

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington