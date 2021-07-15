Dump For Trump

There has been some discussion regarding a memorial to our last “president.” The solution is not difficult. I think it should be a one-hole outhouse placed in the middle of Death Valley where he and his completely worthless family would have to live. Visitors would be able to meet him and tour his memorial in one stop. Even this would be more than he deserves given the terrible trauma and damage he put our country through.

He and his worthless family are a disgrace to the whole human race.

Dan McCoy

Eugene