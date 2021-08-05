Be Firewise

I’m responding to the 7/29 letter [“Time to Talk About Urban Fire Risks”] about working on defensible space around our urban homes to withstand wildfires. Firewise is a national organization that answers all your questions about preparing your landscape to stop embers and small flames from burning down your home.

I’ve walked my Springfield neighborhood for the last four years handing out the free “how to prepare your home for wildfires” brochures available from Firewise. Interfaith Earthkeepers had the brochures available in local churches until COVID.

I’d like to tell you I can see a difference in my area. I keep hoping that our area does not become another Paradise, California.

Please take a look at Firewise.org and prepare. Proper prior planning prevents poor performance.

Rouanna Garden

Springfield