Let’s Not Destroy A Diverse Neighborhood

Paul Conte’s op-ed in the Aug. 12 Weekly “Housing the Rich” is well-informed and spot on. Proliferation of high-rent apartment buildings has destroyed formerly stable, affordable neighborhoods between the University of Oregon and downtown. Now the city wants to destroy Jefferson Westside, one of the city’s most densely populated and economically/racially diverse neighborhoods, by encouraging unfettered development. Funny how such initiatives never seem to apply to more upscale neighborhoods south of 18th Avenue and north of the river.

Alice Parman

Eugene