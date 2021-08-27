Web Letters / 2021-08-26

A DEADLY TRAP

A lot of people tell me they are not going to worry about climate change because nobody knows how it will go down — and besides, it’s thousands of years in the future. But we do know how it goes down. We’ve known a growing number of the details for the last 50 years. And we are there right now.

We need only read the geologic record, and there it is — written in stone. We do know how, and how rapidly, a runaway warming climate radically de-oxygenates and stagnates ocean currents, suddenly transforming whole continents to desert, and reducing global diversity of life by 95 percent.

We can even track the daily local weather during the many previous wipe-outs by using technology such as isotopic carbon and ico core analysis.

Fossils and stratigraphy give us an accurate record of who won and who lost each of the hundreds of bouts this planet has had with climate change, both hot and cold. In mass extinctions, cyanobacteria do fine, but nothing bigger than a bread box survives.

Life after the change generally goes from near zero to achieving a comparable level of diversity within 15 to 30 million years. Guess that leaves us out.

This looming catastrophe is bigger than a paycheck, bigger than a lifestyle, bigger than Social Security. We need to understand that “jus’ puttin’ one foot in front of t’other” every day has walked us into a deadly trap. And drastic climatic change can happen fast

We are burnt toast unless we get the lead out.

Candy Davis

Cottage Grove

AOC IS NOT AOCC

I appreciate EW’s recent profile of me, “A New Dawn” (8/19), and I’d like to clarify a common misunderstanding. The article conflated two very different groups: AOC is the non-controversial Association of Oregon Counties, where all 36 counties across the state work together and learn from each other.

However, Commissioner Jay Bozievich has dedicated hours of taxpayer-paid time over the past three years advocating unsuccessfully for Lane County to renew its $80,000 annual membership with a very different group: the AOCC, the Association of Oregon and California Counties, a pro-logging industry lobbying group. Withdrawing our membership in 2019, his board colleagues expressed concern about the lack of transparency in that organization, one commissioner specifically citing the AOCC’s refusal to share meeting agendas or let them know where and when meetings were held.

When I met with Bozievich in 2016, he indicated to me, “If I could find a job that paid as well and had PERS, I’d leave the board.” Five years later, he’s still sitting in his seat on the Board of Commissioners, still using that taxpayer-funded platform to trash public services and public employees (one offensive example, his relentless mocking criticism of “our overlords at the OHA”), and still pushing county membership in AOCC.

In protest he voted against the entire 2021-22 Lane County Budget, offering our community a childish tantrum instead of the sober, responsible leadership we deserve.

I offer a clear alternative. I look forward to sharing my vision with voters in 2022.

Dawn Lesley

Candidate for District 1 Lane County Commissioner

Santa Clara



UPZONING IS HYPOCRISY

Thanks to Paul Conte for calling attention to the destruction of local zoning — dictated by the state legislature and facilitated by city staff. As Conte explained so well in his Viewpoint “Housing the Rich,” the result of the city’s planned deregulation will be the destruction of affordable housing to build more expensive housing, such as has already happened at 94 and 96 W. 15th Avenue. Under the pretense of increasing housing availability, developers are allowed to replace affordable units with more-expensive houses or apartments, at the same time contributing to climate change by destroying trees and open space.

I can imagine what George Orwell, Jonathan Swift or Mike Royko might say about this hypocrisy.

Betty Taylor

Eugene

BUT CAPITALISM WORKS SO WELL ELSEWHERE

You’re kidding, right? The city of Eugene’s answer to housing affordability and racial diversity in housing is to let developers do as they wish in a diverse, healthy residential neighborhood?

Haven’t we seen this act before? I suppose the answer for global climate change is more free-market industrial policy!

Matt Purvis

Eugene

UPZONING WON’T HELP AFFORDABILITY

Re “Housing the Rich,” (EW, 8/12): Willful ignorance on the part of Eugene planners and planning commission it certainly is. Claiming this upzoning would improve housing affordability is ludicrous. Developers aren’t going to build low income housing without a subsidy. They’re going to build homes that only the middle class or higher can afford. That’s where the money is. That’s what developers do, build to make money. They’re not in business to help the needy. We’ve heard “trickle down” before, and it doesn’t work. Trickle down new housing is not going to reduce housing costs for low income buyers.

These proposed changes by the Eugene planners and planning commission will only benefit developers and help further erode affordable neighborhoods.

Steve Pringle

Eugene

EUGENE PLANNERS NEED TO LISTEN

In reaction to the “Housing For the Rich” Viewpoint by Paul Conte in the Aug. 12 edition of Eugene Weekly, I would like to ask Eugene planners and planning commissioners whether they are engaged with Eugene’s citizens regarding their official duties, and whether Eugene’s citizens feel engaged with them.

“Engagement” implies a two-way interaction among parties who express themselves and attempt to understand one another’s opinions, and the data, facts and reasoning behind them. This process does not generally lead to a single shared position, since there can never be universal consensus in a diverse community. The point of engagement, then, cannot be to achieve universal consensus on issues, but to satisfy community members that they have truly been heard and that they have truly heard the opinions and reasoning of others.

Eugene’s citizens deserve and expect no less than engagement by city employees regarding decisions that affect their lives in important ways. Eugene’s planners and commissioners must engage with us regarding the zoning decisions currently being considered.

Charles Snyder

Eugene

REZONING WILL HELP THE WORKING CLASS

Yes, Eugene does have a rental affordable housing crisis. If you pay more than 30 percent of your monthly income for rent you are housing-cost burdened — if you can even find a place to live in the first place. Look at working-class incomes and current rents, and do the math.

Eugene, like just about every other city in the U.S., has exclusionary zoning, meaning you can’t build apartments in most of the city. It’s basically a class war between middle-class homeowners, who want to keep apartments out of their neighborhoods, and working-class renters, who are half of Eugene residents.

The law of supply and demand has not been repealed. A drastic shortage of apartments has allowed greedy landlords to jack up rents as much as the traffic will bear. The result is that a lot of working-class people can no longer afford to live in Eugene.

Oregon’s HB 2001 requires Eugene to upzone single family home areas by June 30, 2022. We don’t have a choice. People who don’t accept this are wasting our time.

EW could perform a much needed service by actually covering the issue, instead of printing NIMBY crap from the likes of Paul Conte. To quote the fictional New England police chief Jesse Stone, “Information is out there, all you have to do is let it in.”

Lynn Porter

Eugene

DON’T LET THEM PAVE PARADISE

The benefits of trees to the landscape of our city are numerous: cleaner air, lower city temperatures, less energy used to cool our homes, wildlife habitat and beauty. However, the city staff is considering a code change that would eliminate current tree protections on residential lots. This would allow a residence to consume up to 70 percent of a lot (up from 50 percent).

This is one of many changes being proposed in the name of “affordable housing.” Imagine another summer like the one we’ve experienced this year, but add another 2 to 11 degrees, the reported difference by the USDA in a study of the impact of the urban tree canopy. There is an abundance of evidence to support increasing and protecting the urban tree canopy.

Where is the data to support the city staff’s proposal? It does not have to be a choice: We can have intelligent, data-driven changes and affordable housing.

Chances are, these changes to the city code are news to you. Stay informed and let the city staff know you want the residents of this city to be involved. Sign up for land use updates and submit comments to the Eugene Mayor, City Council and City Manager (MayorCouncilandCityManager@Eugene-or.gov) ahead of the Sept. 15 work session.

Rachael Latimer

Eugene

THE ANSWER IS TO BUILD MORE HOUSING

Contrary to Paul Conte’s assertions (“Housing the Rich,” EW 8/12), building more housing — and doing so in environmentally friendly dense communities with access to mass transit — is a necessary component to solve entrenched housing affordability challenges. Indeed, recent research from New York City, San Francisco and Tokyo all highlight the connection between density and lower rents/sales prices, and long-standing research from respected housing economists has established a clear link between restrictive zoning and affordability challenges.

But we can’t just “build, baby, build.” We also need broader support for housing vouchers (with the ability to nudge families to neighborhoods of opportunity), affordable housing tax credits and incentives to eliminate restrictive housing regulations that increase the cost of building homes for Americans — each of which appears in the president’s housing plan.

My message to my fellow Eugeneans: Welcome more neighbors to your communities by supporting reforms that promote new growth — particularly along mass transit — and fight like heck to demand that local, state and federal government provide permanent sources of funding to address the needs of low-income Americans in Lane County and across the country.

Andrew Kalloch

Eugene

HIGH END RENTALS HELP SPECIAL INTERESTS

Allowing investors to develop high-end rentals to improve housing affordability amounts to promoting our very own local Big Lie.

It will have a negative impact on housing affordability for low income households. On top of that, keeping unsuspecting property owners in Special Area Zones unaware of what’s going on is a calculated manipulation of public process by the Planning Department.

It amounts to exploiting selective special interests’ opinions.

Erika Seiferling

Eugene

DON’T GRAVEL TRAILS

I’m a frequent goer of the less developed parks in the Eugene area, especially the pristine nature trails that are more untouched on the outer limits of the city of Eugene, as they remind me a lot of where I grew up in the country more towards the coast.

Anyway, I’m writing today because I have a concern about the natural habitats of our parks that I think the city of Eugene could take into consideration.

Upon visiting one of my favorite nature trails on the outskirts of Eugene today I noticed that thick grey gravel had been laid down across the trail in a pretty wide path and that it now leads about a quarter mile to the edge of the forest. This is the third time in the last few years that I’ve encountered gravel poured pretty heavily on one of my favorite hiking trails, what I believe to be one of the last pristine hiking trails I believe within the city limits.

Of course my main concern, aside from the obvious uncomfortability of walking or jogging on gravel compared to soil when going on a hike, is that the diverse natural habitats alongside these trails are going to get further disturbed, potentially preventing more endangered species of flora and fauna from being able to continue flourishing.

To conclude: I feel that gravel is being way over utilized when there may be better solutions to the development of some of Eugene’s best natural hiking trails.

Gideon Stuart

Eugene

HOMELESSNESS HAPPENS AT GROUND LEVEL

As a part of the readership that has come to rely on EW for compassionate treatment of struggles we face, I am dismayed to be allowed only 200 words to respond to the well over 1,000 word camp photos in the Aug. 5 issue.

Here goes: Granted, the two city-sanctioned camps are only a start; but we have to nurture baby steps. Rather than deplore by drone the tops of structures, how about some side shots at the human level, showing the tomato plants, tidy areas and workers or friends devoted to the area? Imploring attracts help; it builds from there.

I got permission from Euphoria to pick and distribute pears and apples, much needed in this heat. The article itself stressed strong communication as a condition of a healthy status quo, which is, in turn, better able to handle a crisis. Your paper is vital in this regard; please consider carefully any medium that pushes people away.

Lisa Schultz Tucker

Eugene

CITY PLANNERS WILL INCREASE HOMELESSNESS

I wholeheartedly agree with Paul Conte’s Viewpoint (Housing for the Rich,” EW 8/12). Gentrification displaces many households, and the latest efforts by city planning staff only worsens the problem. We need more housing affordability, not more high-rental properties in Eugene.

Duncan Rhodes

Eugene

HOMELESSNESS IS ABOUT WEALTH DISPARITY

It’s been said of Americans that they will generally come up with the solution to a problem — after having tried everything else first.

I feel that way about the many games being played around the shortage of affordable housing. Paul Conte’s excellent “Housing the Rich” (EW 8/12) is a terrific attempt to cut through the gamesmanship and focus on the realities.

The real solution is in Conte’s quote from a Black advocacy group: “[F]air housing will only be fulfilled if displacement prevention and preservation/production of deeply affordable housing are uppermost priorities.” The opposite result is illustrated in Conte’s example of a new quadplex at 94 and 96 W. 15th Avenue, where the developer demolished two former lower-cost rentals, displacing the occupants, and each apartment now rents for $3,195 a month.

The shortage of affordable housing results from the maldistribution of wealth and income, the shortage of living wage jobs, the failure of governments to tax wealthy individual and business interests fairly, and other inequities currently shredding the social fabric. Resulting homelessness won’t be fixed by allowing speculators to build and sell or rent housing on lots now occupied by affordable homes, thus destroying the livability of neighborhoods.

Instead, we need to fix those inequities and use the resulting funds to build public housing — lots of it, on the model of the housing built by St. Vinnie’s and other affordable housing projects in Eugene. And meanwhile, keep the affordable housing we already have.

For more info: Housing-Facts.org.

Robert Roth

Eugene

PLANNING TO HELP THE RICH

City planners are proposing extreme changes to the Eugene Code in support of HB 2001, state middle-housing legislation. The proposed changes go far beyond the intent of HB 2001 and would facilitate the construction of market rate rentals, not affordable housing. These changes will potentially alter the character of single-family neighborhoods.

HB 2001 defines middle housing as duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, row houses and cottage clusters. The law requires that cities allow duplexes on all single-family lots, and the other housing types in all residential neighborhoods.

This project has been active for over a year with little public engagement. The general public has had no chance to understand these changes or provide comments.

The staff’s proposal would reduce duplex lot sizes from 8,000 square feet to as little as 1,688 square feet. Building heights would increase to allow three-story structures built next to single-family homes. Off-street parking would not be required. Middle housing would be exempt from tree preservation standards. There are many more changes that go far beyond the state requirements and have negative impacts.

HB 2001 provides the opportunity for Eugene to add housing and preserve neighborhood compatibility by simply implementing the minimum standards. There is no need to go beyond those requirements. The staff’s extreme deregulation will not incentivize housing that’s affordable to lower-income households. Instead, it will incentivize expensive, market-rate housing.

City staff and councilors should make these proposals clear to the public in open meetings with comment opportunities. Residents must get involved to maintain their neighborhood livability.

Bill Aspegren

Eugene

CLEAN WATER OR TWO ACRES OF TREES?

The census report says Eugene added 20,000 folks in the last 10 years. Our southeast Eugene (where I’ve lived for over 30 years) NIMBYs would have you think half the people in Eugene support them. Survey those 20,000: Do you want two acres of trees for the southeast elite or a backup supply for clean drinking water?

The answer is not rocket science.

Don French

Eugene

DON’T THROW OUT VIRTUAL LEARNING

As we approach the possibility of schools requiring remote school again this fall, the clarion call against remote learning is sure to rear its angry head. While I don’t disagree that schools that were never well equipped to handle virtual learning have tainted the entire concept of online classrooms, I still find it an unfair correlation.

Virtual learning isn’t bad because it’s virtual. It’s often bad because the school wasn’t prepared to offer innovative, interactive online classes. This isn’t a dig on teachers who had to upend their classrooms and fully convert everything online. Instead, it’s an understanding that schools that weren’t already equipped for online learning can’t compete with schools that have it in their mission. This conversation has been focusing on the wrong things, and instead of touting either/or, why not both: blended learning.

A 2021 Forbes article highlighted that blended learning is not a new concept for many forward thinking schools like Le Sallay International Academy and Laurel Springs High School. Blended learning utilizes both online and in-person learning, giving students the best of both worlds. For schools that have built blended learning into their mission, the often touted “horrors” of remote learning are completely irrelevant.

As technology evolves, so, too, should education. The pandemic has shown us that our traditional approach to education is in serious need of an overhaul. With so many educational options like blended learning available now, why choose schools based purely on proximity when we have the entire world in our laps?

Mira Mason-Reader

Eugene

PLANNERS IGNORED PUBLIC INPUT

The Eugene Planning and Development Department’s proposal for residential zoning changes to comply with HB 2001 deserves vigorous public outcry. I had decided not to worry about local HB 2001 compliance. I’m no fan of top-down, blanket-style zoning, but figured middle-type residential infill with appropriately scaled affordable housing had the potential to be fine. However, the city planners’ stated premise of making changes that correct historical inequity and create affordable housing has turned out to be hypocritical.

The “public process” the city employed, while minimal and manipulated, revealed affordable housing to be people’s top priority. Yet, aside from aspirational wording, this public input went effectively unheeded. Compliance with the minimal HB 2001 requirements and using incentives, such as an overlay, set aside for affordable housing was an option; but planners chose to throw all the bargaining chips into the open (higher-cost) market.

Additionally, their plan does nothing to prevent or address the otherwise likely net loss of currently more affordable older housing stock and the associated human displacement. Meanwhile, citywide homeowners living in areas unprotected by CC&Rs would be permanently at risk of losing valued features like privacy, trees and solar access as backyards are permitted to fill with taller structures and lots divided into as many as four parcels.

This rezoning proposal’s numerous flaws are impossible to address in one letter. I implore people to inform yourselves about the details and implications and let your city councilor know what you think. There are better, greener options.

Pam Wooddell

Eugene

NO TO RADICAL UPZONING

Paul Conte’s Viewpoint (“Housing the Rich,” 8/12) is timely and spot on. I live in the Jefferson Westside neighborhood and have witnessed firsthand the complete disconnect when housing policy aspirations don’t match reality on the ground, and when older housing is replaced with high-end condos and apartments. I have also been party to sensible, community-driven solutions, not to one-size-fits-all zoning (Jefferson Westside Special Area Zone).

It is a documented fact that Eugene has a housing shortage, but what is less well known is that the vast majority of the housing shortage is in the lower income strata. So yes, the wholesale demolition of older, relatively inexpensive homes in favor of high-priced multiplexes is increasing housing stock, but only in the upper income strata. In reality, this approach is exacerbating the lower income heart of the housing shortage. Eugene’s leaders should strive to maintain the current housing stock, while finding ways to subsidize the building of meaningful numbers of work force and affordable housing.

Residential zoning should be nuanced and developed with the unique aspects of each neighborhood in mind. I have experienced the livability degradation and out-migration of long-term residents brought on by simple-minded zoning policy. Because the world is not black and white, the best solutions are found in the gray shades. Citizen involvement is key to good zoning. The proposed uniform, radical up-zoning of all Eugene neighborhoods is a bad idea. Details matter. Wake up, Eugene, before it is too late.

Tom Happy

Eugene

WHAT WE NEED IS LOW-COST HOUSING

Eugeneans, awaken! It seems to be human nature to not engage until something designed by someone else without our input is staring us in the face. “It” is Eugene building code being proposed to City Council by the Planning and Development to address HB 2001, the state’s mandate to increase different housing forms, e.g. duplex, cottage clusters, across single family residential zones with the hope of improving housing affordability by increasing neighborhood infill.

Eugene’s planning department, without supportive data, is going well beyond that which is required by the law. We need housing, no question, but the vast majority of housing that we need is affordable housing for our lowest income neighbors. That does not happen without economic support, so what is proposed is housing deregulation. The city claims “filtering” will open up more housing for those with the lowest incomes as we build more housing.

That is unlikely given so many of the lowest rent houses will be torn down to maximize a developer’s build potential. Where do those renters go? Another aspect of infill building is increased lot coverage, which equates to lesser green space and tree coverage, a direct hit against our commitment to climate recovery goals.

Do some research for yourself. The planning department is sharing an incomplete picture, and instead of moving with caution, they are throwing all sails (equity, climate recovery) to the wind. Approved code is difficult to change. We need to get it right the first time. Less is better!

Margie James

Eugene

WE CAN ELIMINATE HOMELESSNESS

A new way to look at the homeless: refugees in our own country (“A Refugee Camp by Any Other Name” by Lonnie Stoner, EW Letters, 8/12). Efforts to fix this crisis, like the government buying motels for housing, are catching on, as are tiny houses. The key is to continue to search for answers until there is no problem. Prevention measures are also needed, like increasing the budget for the Housing Voucher Program so it reaches 100 percent of those who qualify. Only 25 percent of those who qualify currently receive vouchers, meaning that the other 75 percent are fodder for homelessness.

A refundable renter’s tax credit, working like the current Child Tax Credit would also help. This idea has been proposed by Sen. Cory Booker and then-Sen., now Vice President, Kamala Harris. It would prevent people plagued by poverty from paying 50 percent and more of their income for rent. It will be our relentless voices and votes that can make sure this happens. We can call the President (202-456-1111) and our representatives (202-224-3121) until these and other changes become reality. Let them know you vote and solving this and other everyday people issues will determine who you vote for.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

PLANNING TO INCREASE CLIMATE CHANGE

Recent articles highlighting the importance of Eugene’s tree canopy and the impact of heat islands or heat disparity have failed to note the absence of the Planning Department in this important conversation. One might assume that the planning staff is unaware of the discussion happening elsewhere in the city or, more likely, they’re being pushed beyond reasonable residential code changes by powerful lobbyists whose interests lie elsewhere.

For example, the planning staff and commissioners are both currently recommending that the City Council “exempt middle housing from tree preservation standards” as part of upcoming residential zones changes. (Middle housing traditionally meant a small multi-unit building but that has now shifted to multiples of single family houses on very small lots.)

At the same time they are recommending minimum lot sizes so unrealistically small that with current property line setbacks (5 feet for interior and 10 feet front) new houses will entirely cover the remainder of the lot. There will be no practical room for trees, let alone gardens and play areas. It wouldn’t be surprising to see these setback standards decreased as well.

The planning staff’s failure to address climate concerns is also glaring elsewhere. The most current recommendations to the City Council include elimination of on-site parking requirements in all areas. This one move will block the necessary shift to electric vehicles as residents will be unable to charge their vehicles. Unfortunately, vehicle ownership will be a necessity as public transportation is very limited in all neighborhoods with the exception of a few major corridors.

Carolyn Jacobs

Eugene

WE CAN FIX THE CLIMATE, AT A COST

The headline for Taliek Lopez-Duboff’s letter was “The Time to Fix the Climate is Now” (Letters 8/12). Actually, the time was 20 to 30 years ago. James Hansen first explained climate change to Congress in 1988, but until the COVID pandemic we were burning more fossil fuels than ever.

This is not strictly because of nefarious petroleum companies. There’s another issue that is hardly talked about: fossil fuels are very good at doing myriad things in our modern world for which electricity is not as well suited. Next time you fly, listen to the roar of those jet engines drinking up aviation fuel. We would need a five-fold increase in the energy density of lithium batteries for electric airliners to carry people and their luggage across oceans and continents. And then at what speed?

Mining, refining and processing of metals takes vast amounts of fossil fuels. Many such processes can be converted to electricity, but at what efficiency and cost? Electric cars, wind turbines and solar panels require fossil fuels from extracting the resources to deliver the final product.

Meaningfully addressing climate change will require that we accept simpler lifestyles with fewer consumer products and reduced mobility. Not surprisingly, our “leaders” refuse to act.

Robert Bolman

Eugene

EWEB, TIME TO CLEAN YOUR PROPERTY

Dear EWEB Management: As a long-term rate payer, I’d like to celebrate the awesomeness of your property maintenance throughout the south region of Eugene. Your landscaping decisions are, if not classy, at least aesthetically aligned with the neighborhoods in which your properties operate. It must be hard to read all of those neighborhoods, and make your properties match them.

I live on Third Avenue. My neighbors have done a lot of work this year to make their homes feel safe and the neighborhood community functional. People are mowing their neighbors’ lawns, planting flowers. There are kids running around. This has always been a nice street, but this spring and summer have been especially good.

Your property maintenance in the south region is better than passable, but your Third Avenue transfer station property is a mess. It has been a repository for garbage, feces and hypodermic needles for 20 years. It is especially bad right now. I have contacted the city on numerous occasions and they tell me that it is the property owner’s responsibility to maintain the front parking strip of their lot. I have contacted you repeatedly over the last 10 years and you have not addressed the problem.

Everyone in this neighborhood is waiting for you to step up, do the right thing and be part of the community that supports you.

Please clean up your mess.

Michael Roderick

Eugene

THREE-DOG BLIGHT

Last Monday, as I entered the Safeway on 18th and Oak, I noticed two clear signs on the door. One had to do with masks and the other allowing service dogs only.

And there, at the top of an aisle, was a maskless woman with three pitbulls. I have no idea about her vaccination status, but the pitbulls were clearly not service dogs, and they were making themselves busy hoovering the floor and licking any store items they could reach.

I figured Safeway personnel would handle the situation on behalf of their customers, but when I had finished shopping, the woman was still there. Trying to navigate the self-checkout, she had dropped the dogs’ leashes to the floor while they continued to explore and lick all surfaces.

I am a mind-your-own-business kind of a person, but I didn’t like seeing a person whose defiance of at least one clear limit was putting other people in jeopardy. I went over to Customer Service and asked the young woman behind the counter what the plan was for handling the problem. Her reply, “You expect ME to do something about this?!” was not what I had hoped or expected to hear.

On my way out, I happened upon a supervisor. I asked him the same question. His reply: “I had a little chat with her.” My response: “I notice she is still here.”

Safeway, if you do not intend to enforce your rules for keeping people safe, don’t pretend that you are. And don’t expect shoppers to trust you with their safety.

MB Barlow

Eugene

BE CAREFUL IN THE WATER

Recently, there have been deaths of people on solo excursions on local waterways. Gill-less land mammals need to recognize that even a minor medical incident or accident that might be survivable on land can be fatal on water. Flotation devices should be used by even strong swimmers. You never have 100 percent control of your situation. And the people tasked with finding your body would much rather it was breathing.

Karen Carlson

Eugene

CARBON SLEIGHT OF HAND

Can someone with even a whit of scientific knowledge explain how buying a piece of well managed ground a state away somehow ameliorates the carbon output from within Eugene’s boundaries?

It is financial flimflam at its finest. In medieval times such things were called indulgences. Sorry, Eugene, but to paraphrase a famous saying, “Your indulgences smell the same as everybody else’s.”

Please don’t emulate big businesses. Take care of your pollution the right way by working to truly reduce it at home.

Eric Sprado

Deadwood

THE MEDIA ARE MISSING THE BIG STORY

Do you believe that ships were sunk at Pearl Harbor? Do you believe that planes crashed into the Twin Towers? Do you believe that over 600,000 Americans died of COVID-19? And do you believe that the even more important evidence in the IPCC report on climate change is correct?

Well, apparently major news sources do not. The Aug. 9 New York Times had merely 56 inches of news covering the report. The Aug. 10 Register-Guard had 66 inches. The Aug, 10 NYT’s Science section did not even mention the report. Other comments in news media state that there was nothing new in the IPCC report, or that if remedial or mitigating action is taken the worst won’t happen.

For the most part, this was just another news event, not a call to alarm. The scientific evidence keeps mounting up and the political will to do anything more than window dressing remains the reality of the times. We have the evidence that the ships in Pearl Harbor were sunk; we saw the Twin Towers come down; and we know that a virus has just killed thousands of Americans. Yet with floods and fires, heat domes and plant and animal extinctions, and now with the best evidence of climate scientists, even the mainstream press largely ignores that a crisis more devastating than Pearl Harbor, the Twin Towers, or the COVID-19 disaster is upon us.

The news media should recognize that Chicken Little was right. The sky is falling.

Al Urquhart

Eugene

VACCINES ARE FOR THE COMMON GOOD

Fear, delusion, belligerence. These are common emotional traits of easily played people. Politicians, religions, bullies, and con men use these traits to make money, create cults and exert control. Rush Limbaugh knew it and was awarded the Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump for promoting racism, misogyny and conspiracies for over 30 years to rich and poor white folks who fear change.

Trump, as president, used Limbaugh’s tactics and his high office to make every tenet of a society, including our health and well being, political and adversarial. His inept attempt to blame where the COVID19 virus started instead of what to do once it was in our country has killed 600,000+ people. Just think about that.

There have always been and will be health crises. Except for religious or real medical opt-out reasons, have people ever been so crazy about getting vaccinations or using a mask? Nope. Not until talk radio started lying and right leaning cable TV joined in realizing that there is money to be made off of fearful, delusional and belligerent people.

Vaccine protection and the wearing of masks is for the common good. It has nothing to do with impinging on our freedoms. If you go into a public space or school, your protection is my protection, and vice versa. What kind of society are we if we don’t care about each other?

Ripe for authoritarianism. Authoritarianism = no freedom… or guns.

Annie Kayner

Eugene

WE DON’T OWE VAGRANTS ANYTHING

I recently sent an email to both the Eugene city manager and the mayor about the vagrant problem, and, as you would expect, neither one responded, and I asked for a reply. We have a small homeless problem and a large vagrant problem. I don’t mean anything negative by using the word “vagrant.” The word “vagrant” means a person who lives on the street with no visible means of support.

Many businesses have had enough of them using their restrooms for cleaning up and stealing from them. They park on city rights of way, and when they leave they leave piles of trash and heaven knows what. We have had to clean up feces several times, and when we call the city we get no response. Now they are talking about designated places for them to camp.

Why? What do we owe them? We have vehicles and trailers loaded down with stuff with flat tires. Exactly who are we helping by letting them clutter up our streets? We have got vehicles that have been stripped and abandoned and sit for months and months. Who are we helping by leaving them on the streets?

Again, no help from the city. We have enough laws on the books but no enforcement. If you place a vagrant in a designated camp like the city is planning to do, he is still a vagrant and will continue to steal from the local businesses. Outlaw panhandling and illegal camping and get them out of what used to be a beautiful city. You could give me two dump trucks and I couldn’t clean up everything they have left behind. If you leave them alone, and they keep doing drugs and stealing from honest people, are you helping them? I understand why the city manager and mayor don’t respond.

Lauren Heitzman

Eugene

PEOPLE MUST PUSH BACK ON PLASTICS

From the city banks of the Willamette River to the wilderness-surrounded banks of the McKenzie, everywhere you turn on a river in Oregon there are pieces of single-use plastics littering the shores and floating in the water. Even in places that may seem remote, it is easy to dig up a plastic water bottle from the muddy silt and find a broken plastic fork stuck in the ground.

This plastic does more than just ruin the view; it chokes wildlife, interferes with native vegetation and pollutes the waterways with harmful microplastics that end up in our food and in our drinking water. Even those with the best of intentions are left with no choice but to purchase items in plastic packaging. Corporations are finally starting to catch on that people want better options, but the change is slow, and the plastics industry is a powerful one, backed by big money and fossil fuel companies.

Recycling is no longer a viable solution to this dire problem. OSPIRG is starting with the grocery industry by taking on Whole Foods and calling for them to eliminate any unnecessary single-use plastic packaging. Whole Foods, once a leader in plastic reduction, has dropped the ball when it comes to their waste policies, and needs to take the lead in shifting the industry. As corporations, Whole Foods and other stores carry the power to change the industry. And if the people push for them to change, they will.

Perry Lynn Wright

Eugene

THE VIETNAM CONFLICT CONTINUES…

In response to an earlier letter of mine, Dirk Beaulieu (“The Things Veterans Carry,” Letters 7/22) takes me to task for things I never said.

He uses the word “cakewalk” — in quotes, just like that — as if quoting something I said in my letter to describe the lives of Vietnam veterans. But I never used the word “cakewalk,” or the words “cake” or “walk” at all, and never even implied that veterans had an easy time of it.

Quite the opposite, in fact. Here’s something I actually did say, in taking pampered boomers to task: “What about helping those (Vietnam) vets?” Beaulieu clearly has taken my letter as some sort of attack on veterans, when in fact, it was expressing disappointment with the many, many millions of privileged white Baby Boomers who walked away from activism when the 1960s wound down. Tie-dye faded, and real estate beckoned.

In any case, trying to stir up outrage over something someone didn’t say is a very Trumpy thing to do, and doesn’t serve to elevate the level of discourse in any way. But the many letters this subject has generated shows that Boomers seem to be very touchy about this subject. Objecting too much?

Winston Nyoki

Eugene

A MICRO PROPOSAL

I heard a NPR report on discussions about supporting billions of dollars for electric transmission lines as part of green infrastructure development. The dispersed micro-grid approach is a way better strategy. I want to know if it costs less (I suspect so), but primarily I think the advantages are: a resilience of a modularized system that’s less vulnerable to wildfire and other natural hazards; and economic democracy and community control of power assets.

A big industrialized solar panel and windmill farm operation is really no different than a single source pipeline. Those that own the infrastructure extract money into corporate wealth.Another option is for localized cooperative ownership. Please advocate to Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio for solutions along the lines discussed in Shalanda Baker’s Revolutionary Power: An Activist’s Guide to the Energy Transition.

Clare Strawn

Eugene

COLOR SHOULDN’T MATTER

Martin Luther King Jr. said in his “I Have A Dream” speech: “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

This is the American approach to race issues as it has been now for decades. Our country is a melting pot, not determined by one’s race. We celebrate and honor all cultures, but we also expect folks from all backgrounds to assimilate into the American way of life by learning our language and blending in. We do not want to be defined by our differences.

Yet political groups like Black Lives Matter are trying to divide us by race, eroding decades of progress in race relations. We must not allow this. They force their divisive agenda on the rest of us by declaring everything they disagree with to be racist. In fact, Black Lives Matter’s Utah chapter claimed in a recent Facebook post that the American flag is a “symbol of hatred,” and is condemning anyone who chooses to fly it.

King was right. He understood that color shouldn’t matter in America. We should be judged by who we are and what we do. Let’s build each other up. Don’t take the bait of those who wish to divide us.

Doris McKee

Coburg

JEFFERSON HUMPS STOP SPEEDERS

“Dump the Humps” letter (EW 6/10) erects a straw man argument in claiming that proposed speed bumps along Jefferson Street are bad for children, neighborhoods and the Earth. The writer claims that accelerating and decelerating drivers create more exhaust and emergency vehicles are slowed. Both assertions are false, thus the argument is incorrect.

Drivers who maintain a steady legal speed of 25 mph along Jefferson have no need to accelerate or decelerate at speed bumps. Only drivers who ignore posted speeds will be hindered by the bumps, and that is the whole point. If drivers simply maintain posted speeds, bumps to slow them down would not be needed or wanted. Likewise, emergency vehicles are not unduly slowed by speed bumps, thus impact on response times is non-existent or negligible.

I agree with Friendly Neighbor signs saying “20 Is Plenty.” I maintain a 20-25 mph speed along Jefferson Street. Often drivers ride my bumper and express irritation by honks, finger salutes and yells. It is those drivers who are the “control freak activists” to whom I invite Don Richey to direct his anger.

Ed Gerdes

Eugene

MUZZLE NORTHWEST NATURAL

Recently, I was encouraged to hear support for a ban on new fossil fuel infrastructure from a majority of Eugene city councilors. Yet I was disturbed hearing our city manager discuss the need to “build trust” with Northwest Natural, and a few of our councilors wax poetic about the benefits of “collaborating” with the gas utility. As climate chaos unfolds across the globe, aspiring to build trust with the fossil fuel industry is akin to building trust with a wild animal that has been backed into a corner.

These corporations are facing an existential crisis as their business models are at odds with any hope of averting climate chaos. As such, not only do companies like Northwest Natural have an incentive to undermine policies to enshrine emission reductions, but with every win for the climate movement they become more desperate and unpredictable.

We are in no way obligated to play ball with Northwest Natural. In fact, having walked away from the toxic franchise negotiations we were mired in for years, we are in a stronger position than we ever have been to transition away from their dirty gas.

It is critical that our councilors move forward with a work session to develop ordinances to transition our city to renewable energy, and vote against the franchise agreement that will be presented to council later this year. Now is the perfect time to pass a ban on new infrastructure and muzzle Northwest Natural’s emissions, not to “build trust” with the rabid corporation.

Kate Goldsworthy

Eugene

TIME TO TAKE POLLUTION SERIOUSLY

Since 2018 I have attempted to work with Lane Regional Air Protection Agency, my state Rep. Marty Wilde and County Commissioner Joe Berney to clean up Springfield’s air quality by first reining in Eugene and Springfield’s biggest polluters, International Paper and Kingsford, which combined emit more than 4,000 tons per year of sulfur dioxide and particulates.

I’ve also urged LRAPA and Rep. Wilde to seek to impose stricter standards on cancer-causing diesel emissions from heavy equipment and heavy trucks in urban environments. However, LRAPA and elected officials do not act to protect the public’s health.

I have also worked over the last three years to rein in illegal camping, dumping, poaching and other destructive activities in the Willamette National Forest along Fall Creek, the McKenzie River and the Willamette River. Even though I have seen some improvements, mostly through my own personal actions and pure persistence, federal agencies and Oregon’s congressional delegation, urged to act, mostly refuse to do so.

In most cases all I am asking for is enforcement of existing laws to reduce the harms to the populations of Springfield and Eugene via our air and water occurring 365 days a year. However, it appears, based on 30 years of attempting to work with Oregon and federal agencies as well as my elected representatives, that there is a lack of motivation to rise above mediocrity, which I surmise is deliberate to serve the wealthy and powerful to the detriment of all others.

Shannon Wilson

Eugene

SUPPORT SEA OTTERS

During my first visit to the Oregon Coast Aquarium as a young child, I was enthralled by the sea otter section. My family had to pry me from the railing as I watched them swim, float and enjoy life. I was enamored by them the moment I first saw them. You can imagine how shocked and saddened I was to find out, as someone deeply loves the Oregon coast, that sea otters called our coasts home 100 years ago before they were hunted to near extinction.

Not only do sea otters boost morale and have a cuteness appeal, but they are also a keystone species essential to the health of our ocean’s ecosystems. They are fundamental in the health of our kelp forests, which have dwindled significantly since the disappearance of sea otters. Kelp forests store a significant amount of carbon, and are key in our response to the climate crisis.

For the health of our oceans and Earth, the return of the sea otters is imperative. With your support in the Environment Oregon campaign to bring back sea otters, we can restore the health of our coasts, and give our children the chance to enjoy the wonders of the Oregon coast.

Sarah Kline

Eugene