Salsa music lights up Owen Rose Garden on Friday evenings, where dancers, DJs and instructors come together to bring Latinx dance to the public in Eugene. This weekly recurring event, Bailamos, is part of Fiesta Cultural, Lane County’s largest annual celebration of Latino/a/x arts and heritage. The celebration brings out the vibrant work of Latinx artists, giving the whole community a chance to learn about Latinx heritage here in Lane County. Catch another Friday in-person event of the four-month-long celebration — a pop-up featuring a community art activity to join in on with graphic designer Jen Hernandez, tacos and burritos to taste from Morelos Taqueria, and artwork and books to explore by Latinx artists and writers. This pop-up event at the First Friday ArtWalk also features illustrations by Honduran artist Erick Wonderly Varela, whose lively, spirited paintings are the subject of Lane Arts Council’s Artist Happy Hour this week. Fiesta Cultural’s other digital events include Puerto Rican cooking lessons from Sara Cintron and Toña Aguilar’s Bilingual Storytime, both of which can be accessed anytime on Eugene Public Library’s YouTube.

The Fiesta Cultural Pop Up takes place from 5:30 to 8 pm Friday, Sept. 3, at Kesey Square and The Streatery. Owen Rose Garden is located at 300 N. Jefferson St. FREE. Details for all Fiesta Cultural events from September to December can be found at LaneArts.org/Fiesta-Cultural. — Jenna Comstock