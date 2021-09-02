Save Jefferson Westside Neighborhood

Sometimes a neighborhood just needs to stay a neighborhood! Statistically, the Jefferson-Westside neighborhood is one of the most diverse residential areas in Eugene. We value our livability and uniqueness. We appreciate our neighbors and enjoy the milieu.

Saturating our neighborhood would not significantly provide housing for many. Sure a granny apartment here and there may find friends or friends of friends habitation, but adding a four-plex or apartment development would not impact the affordable house crisis. There is no need to blitz develop in this area.

Affordable housing for rentals can only be effectively accomplished with the building of larger apartment buildings. Destroying the flavor of an older established neighborhood will not provide the necessary resources or solutions. I’m not opposed to development and building of low income apartment complexes. Just find a suitable location that would not impact well-established, defined neighborhoods.

Dale Mostkoff

Eugene