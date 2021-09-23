EW Should Step Into The Breach

Although I understand Eugene Weekly’s desire to support good local news coverage (Slant, 9/9), the truth is we no longer have a good local newspaper to support. The quality of The Register Guard’s coverage of local news has decreased steadily and dramatically. More often than not the paper reprints drivel from USA Today. Missing a day of publishing the paper on Labor Day was almost a welcome relief.

EW should consider stepping into the vacuum by increasing its own coverage of local news. In my opinion, that would be worth supporting.

Rick Mowday

Eugene

Editor’s note: We appreciate the encouragement. We are in the process of figuring out how to better fund our news operation to give the Eugene community the coverage it deserves.