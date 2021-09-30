Thank You, Civic Alliance And Kidsports

Eugene Civic Alliance and Kidsports got it right! Bravo to these forward-thinking and mission-driven community builders. The new and exciting Civic Park complex — home of Kidsports — in south Eugene features rows and rows of bicycle parking and a beautiful, welcoming throughway for walking and biking.

This is strategic architecture that invites, entices and presumes: “Use your body, ride your bike and walk.” Let’s emulate this example of bold and appropriate site design to plan an entire city that favors movement, health and a powerful solution to climate change. Thank you for taking care of our kids and our planet, Eugene Civic Alliance and Kidsports!