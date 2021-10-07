Austin singer-songwriter Alejandro Rose-Garcia, better known as Shakey Graves, wants to scratch all of your respective itches. Drawing from myriad sounds that prove difficult to solidly place a finger on, he dwells in a dusty sonic landscape somewhere between Two Gallants and M. Ward. However, Graves has never needed the aid of a Zooey Deschanel to lure out or take the blame for his pop sensibility. Continue reading →