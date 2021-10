In response to Patricia Spicer’s Oct.7 letter, I am happy to say that the Friends of the Eugene Public Library recently held a used book sale in the library. There will be another used book sale 10 am to 4 pm Nov. 12, and a Jan. 22 sale from also from 10 to 4, both in the downtown library. Plans are underway for the annual sale April 9 and 10.For further information and events see FriendsEugeneLibrary.org.

Connie Regali

Friends president

Eugene